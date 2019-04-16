This Yamaha NTX500 Acoustic-Electric is a great starter guitar at $230 shipped (Reg. $450)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Yamaha NTX500 Acoustic-Electric Guitar in black for $229.99 shipped. This model is regularly $450 and still fetches as much at Guitar Center. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and a solid $220 price drop. Perfect for beginners, this is an “acoustic-electric nylon string guitar with a thin body depth and a slim-profile neck,” making it much easier to get your hands around. It has a Rosewood fingerboard, laminated spruce body and a 3-band EQ. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Grab some extra nylon strings for your new guitar and consider picking up a stand as well. The AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand is $13 Prime shipped, and so is the On-Stage XCG4 Black Tripod Guitar Stand.

We also have the MXL 3000 Microphone Bundle at up to $100 off and the Gretsch G5420TG Electric Guitar in Candy Apple Red at $250 off.

Yamaha NTX500 Acoustic-Electric Guitar:

Yamaha’s NTX500 is a modern-designed acoustic-electric nylon string guitar with a thin body depth and a slim-profile neck for easy playability. Its ergonomically friendly design is perfect for playing Latin, jazz, pop or rock music. Yamaha’s exclusive under-saddle pickup provides solid and cut-through plugged-in sound for when you are playing live with a band and need to be heard over the mix.

