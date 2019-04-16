This Yamaha NTX500 Acoustic-Electric is a great starter guitar at $230 shipped (Reg. $450)

- Apr. 16th 2019 12:44 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $450 $230
0

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Yamaha NTX500 Acoustic-Electric Guitar in black for $229.99 shipped. This model is regularly $450 and still fetches as much at Guitar Center. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and a solid $220 price drop. Perfect for beginners, this is an “acoustic-electric nylon string guitar with a thin body depth and a slim-profile neck,” making it much easier to get your hands around. It has a Rosewood fingerboard, laminated spruce body and a 3-band EQ. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Grab some extra nylon strings for your new guitar and consider picking up a stand as well. The AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand is $13 Prime shipped, and so is the On-Stage XCG4 Black Tripod Guitar Stand.

We also have the MXL 3000 Microphone Bundle at up to $100 off and the Gretsch G5420TG Electric Guitar in Candy Apple Red at $250 off.

Yamaha NTX500 Acoustic-Electric Guitar:

Yamaha’s NTX500 is a modern-designed acoustic-electric nylon string guitar with a thin body depth and a slim-profile neck for easy playability. Its ergonomically friendly design is perfect for playing Latin, jazz, pop or rock music. Yamaha’s exclusive under-saddle pickup provides solid and cut-through plugged-in sound for when you are playing live with a band and need to be heard over the mix.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $450 $230

Guides

yamaha

yamaha
Musician's Friend

Musician's Friend

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard