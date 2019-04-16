Keep your gear tidy with Zero Grid’s Electronic Travel Organizer at $14 Prime shipped (20% off)

Zero Grid (100% positive feedback from 3,900+) via Amazon offers its Electronics Travel Organizer for $14.26 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and checking out with code X6SEIOG9. Normally selling for $18, that’s good for a 20% discount, is $1 under our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. If your everyday carry is getting a bit too unorganized, this travel case easily tidies up all of the gear in your backpack. It has plenty of room and neatly stores cables, dongles, chargers and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 180 customers.

Like to keep your gear light when on-the-go? These Velcro cable ties are a convenient way to tidy up your cords without the bulk of a dedicated organizer.

Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer features:

The durable elastic bands inside the Zero Grid Travel Electronics Organizer keep every item secured separately. You can also coil up your earbuds, connectors, USB cables, HDMI cords, and other small cables without using clips. The bands act like cord organizers themselves. The zippered divider pouch in the Travel Cord Organizer also makes it simpler to separate cords from different devices. You can also store hard accessories like SD cards and spare smartphone batteries separately without scratching screens.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!