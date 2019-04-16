ZeroWater’s Ready Pour Dispenser carries 20 cups of filtered water for just $16 (Reg. $27+)

Amazon is offering the ZeroWater 20 Cup Ready Pour Dispenser for $15.87. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly over $27 at Amazon and Target, it is currently on sale for $19 at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. Perfect for the summer months, this dispenser features a easy-to-pour tap, 5-stage filtration, 160-ounce capacity and a BPA-free design. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you would prefer something a little bit more traditional, the Brita Small 5-Cup Water Filter Pitcher with one filter goes for $15.99 Prime shipped. Or grab some extra filters for the ZeroWater above starting from $11.99. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals for around the house.

ZeroWater Ready Pour Dispenser:

ZeroWater’s 20 Cup Water Filtration Dispenser’s high capacity, slim profile features Ready-Pour™ technology to adhere to your on-the-go lifestyle. Ready-Pour™ technology allows you to dispense filtered water as the reservoir is continuing to filter. The compact design includes a one-hand, push and pour spout that allows you to dispense water into your cup or favorite water bottle without any lifting. The 20 Cup Water Filtration Dispenser is perfect for in home or small office usage.

