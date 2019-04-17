Maybe you won’t lose your AirPods with Elago’s $8 Hang Case attached

Elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its AirPods Hang Case in Black for $7.99 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $13 direct from Elago. This is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in 2019. Add an extra layer of protection to your AirPods while this nifty carabiner also lets you attach them to keychains or book bags. Made from soft silicone to keep AirPods safe from bumps or bruises. Rated 4/5 stars by over 600 reviewers.

If this case doesn’t do the job, grab a pair of EarBuddyz. These silicone hooks attach to AirPods while adding an extra layer of security for working out and performing other activities. You’ll get three with each purchase and they are available in various colors too.

Elago AirPods Hang Case features:

DESIGN AND FUNCTION : By eliminating unnecessary elements and colorful decorations, we focused on providing great protection with minimal bulk. Durable carabiner is included with case to provide the ability to safely attach your AirPods case to carrying bags, travel carriers, pants, etc.

SPECIAL PROTECTIVE MATERIAL : The case is made from flexible, shock-resistant silicone material to protect your Airpods case from scratches and external impacts.

DETAILED DESIGN : The Airpods hang case was specifically designed for Airpods, so it does not get in the way of charging capabilities. Hang case adds protection you can feel and great grip. (Compatibility not guaranteed with charging cable except for Apple genuine lightning cable and Elago Lightning cable.)

