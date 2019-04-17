Amazon’s Fire HD 10 offers solid value at $100 shipped, good for 33% off

Amazon offers its Fire HD 10 tablet in various colors for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer at Best Buy. That’s good for 33% off and a match of our previous all-time low mention at Amazon. Fire HD 10 sports a 1080p 10-inch display, offers built-in Alexa capabilities, and 32GB of storage. If you’re not ready to shell out big bucks for the latest iPad, Amazon’s Fire HD 10 delivers a nice value proposition. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 35,000 Amazon reviewers.

With $50 in savings today, you have some room for accessories. Grab this top-rated case which is available in a variety of finishes for $14. Not only will it keep your Fire HD 10 safe from bumps and bruises, it also has a folio design for watching videos and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly

Say “Alexa, play The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Alexa, show me popular books”, or “Alexa, launch Roblox” to access the entertainment you love. Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, apps and games – including Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify and more.

Call or message almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with a Fire tablet, Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to enabled Echo devices.

Prime members get unlimited access to over a thousand books and magazines, millions of songs, and thousands of movies and TV episodes—at no additional cost

