Amazon has Microsoft Surface Studio bundles at up to $500 off today, refurbished from $1,359

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mastertronics (98% positive in the last 30 days) via Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Studio (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB) in refurbished condition for $1,359 shipped. Originally $2,999, today’s deal is the best price we can find and well under the next best refurb listings. Microsoft is currently charging $2,399 for a certified refurbished model. It includes a Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard, Surface Mouse and a Zero Gravity Hinge. This model has a 28-inch adjustable PixelSense display and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce dGPU. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more configurations and details on the Amazon refurbishment process.

You’ll also find other refurbished models in today’s sale starting from $1,599 or up to $500 off with larger storage and more RAM. These machines are “Amazon Renewed” products that come with a 90-day warranty. They have been “professionally inspected and tested by an Amazon qualified supplier. Box and accessories may be generic.”

Take a look at the Microsoft Surface Dial while you’re at it. This unique device can be dropped directly on your display to create contextual controls for various applications such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Mental Canvas, Bluebeam, Sketchable, StaffPad, and more.

Microsoft Surface Studio:

Includes Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard, Surface Mouse and a Zero Gravity Hinge that moves the display weightlessly from an upright angle, down into Studio Mode with one hand

Enjoy a 28-inch adjustable PixelSense Display with touchscreen and 13.5 million pixels of color and clarity

With Intel Core processors accelerated by a discrete NVIDIA GeForce dGPU, Surface Studio is up for anything

Reinvent the way you create with a unique set of tools like Surface Pen, Surface Dial*, and Windows Ink

