Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot Smart Transporter at $365 (Amazon low, Reg. $489)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ninebot S Smart Self Balancing Transporter by Segway for $364.99 shipped. Regularly $489 direct from Segway and elsewhere, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. Features here include IP54 waterproof protection, 220-pound weight capacity, max speed of 10 mph and it can run for up to 13.7 miles on a single charge. The companion app has an anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment control as well as vehicle self-diagnose features. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll find today’s deal is available on both the black and white models of the Ninebot S. But if you’re looking for something a little bit more affordable, consider grabbing one those scooter hoverboards from around $130 or so at Amazon.

Ninebot S Smart Self Balancing Transporter by Segway:

The Latest Model in US Market: Welcome to join US top brand Segway user club! More than 2 million users worldwide trust this model. Now Ninebot S is first officially landed in the United States in 2019.

Safety Priority: UL 2272 standard certification ensures Ninebot S meets high standards of fire and electrical safety. Smart BMS provides reliable battery performance. IP54 waterproof protection ensures operation in various weather conditions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!