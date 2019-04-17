Tote your 15-inch MacBook in the AmazonBasics Canvas Backpack for $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Canvas 15-inch Laptop Backpack in Graphite for $12.85 Prime shipped. Regularly $30, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack is stylish and features cushioned straps for comfort plus two exterior pockets for quick access to necessities. Rated 3.9/5 stars; although reviews still coming in, AmazonBasics products are highly regarded overall.

You can also keep your necessities organized in your backpack with the AmazonBasics Travel Case. This organizer has slots for pens, electronics, batteries and more. Plus, it’s priced at just $11.50 and with nearly 4,000 reviews it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Canvas Backpack features:

Backpack with padded compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches. (Laptop Compartment Dimensions: 13.4 x 11.8in x 1.5in)

Roomy internal compartments for books and folders; external side pocket with zipper keeps smaller items handy and secure

External top pocket (with internal compartments)—great for a cellphone, wallet, pens, and more; 2 external side pockets to hold water bottles

Made of durable canvas in a choice of stylish colors; easy-grip zippers

Padded back and adjustable straps, including a chest strap, for optimal comfort; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

