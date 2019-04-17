Save 20% on the AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Swivel Chair at $136 (All-time low)

- Apr. 17th 2019 11:09 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Swivel Chair in four different styles for $135.99 shipped. Normally selling for $170, that’s good for a 20% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. This desk chair offers an ergonomic design that helps promote healthy back posture and is also height-adjustable. Amazon’s High-Back Executive Swivel Chair is comprised of durable polyurethane faux leather ribbed upholstery plus a polished chrome detailing. So far it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option and don’t need the more premium design and build quality, then the AmazonBasics Mid-Back Black Mesh Chair at $58 is a great alternative. 

AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Chair features:

  • High-back executive office chair with 360 degree swivel capability
  • Ergonomic design offers reliable back support for daily use
  • Polished chrome details and durable polyurethane faux leather ribbed upholstery
  • Sturdy five-point base with rolling caster wheels for smooth mobility
  • One-touch height adjustment allows you to easily modify the chair’s height, reducing neck and back strain
  • Durable construction with 330 pound weight capacity

