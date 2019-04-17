Anker Nebula Capsule is soda can-sized projector w/ 4 hour battery life: $270 (Reg. up to $350)

Nebula Direct is offering the Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Projector for $269.99 shipped when coupon code KINJANEBULA has been applied during checkout. That’s up to $80 off the regular rate, a $30 savings when compared to the current price at Amazon, and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. If you’ve ever wished your can of soda was a projector, your dream can finally be realized. Don’t let its size fool you, this tiny projector runs Android 7.1, can display 4 hours of content on a single charge, and shoots up to a 100-inch image. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Make it a cinch to tote your new projector when you spring for the Official Travel Case at $30. It’s made to be a perfect fit and has an interior pocket for stowing any cables that you want to take along. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Projector features:

Stunning Picture

Omni-Directional Sound

Android 7.1 OS

Soda-Can Design

4-Hour Continuous Video Playtime

Broad Connectivity

