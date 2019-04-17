Show off your First Order fandom w/ this full-scale Star Wars Force FX Riot Baton: $77 (35% off)

Amazon offers the Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Force FX Riot Baton for $77.18 shipped. Originally selling for $200, you’ll still find it fetching that price at Hasbro Direct. More recently, it’s been selling for $120 at Target, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $23 and dropping to a new all-time low. This full scale replica of a First Order Riot Baton is modeled after its appearance in The Last Jedi and features a metal handle with vibrating motor, authentic lights and sounds, as well as a display stand. Reviews are still coming in, but just about all of Hasbro’s Black Series memorabilia is highly-rated.

Want to adorn your desk with a collectible to show off your support for the First Order? This Black Series Stormtrooper figure is just what you’re looking for. It comes decked out in gear and stands six inches tall at $35.

Black Series Force FX Riot Baton features:

Imagine wielding the electrifying power of the First Order Riot Control Stormtrooper with the Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton from Star Wars The Black Series, modeled after the weapon from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A true-to-story replica of one of the weapons of the First Order Stormtroopers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this authentically-designed Z6 Riot Baton is complemented by a real metal handle and flip-to-activate mechanism for full baton extension. The Force FX Z6 Riot Baton also features authentic movie sound effects, a vibrating motor on the baton handle, and a stand for display.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!