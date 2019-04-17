Cole Haan spring outerwear for men & women from $70 during Zulily’s Flash Sale

Today only, Zulily’s Cole Haan Outerwear Event takes up to 70% off jackets for men and women. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The men’s Camo-Lined Quilted Jacket is a perfect lightweight option for spring. Its quilted design is very stylish and it features an on-trend camouflage detailing on the inside. This jacket can be easily layered during cool weather and be dressed up or down seamlessly. Even better, it’s infused with spandex for a comfortable fit and mobility throughout the day. Pick up this jacket for $70, which is down from its original rate of $350.

Our top picks for men include:

A trench coat for spring is a no-brainer. The women’s Rose and Navy Hooded Coat is on sale for $90 and originally was priced at $350. Its rose color is so pretty for spring and its cinched waist is flattering. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include:

