The Coway Mighty Air HEPA Purifier will allow you to breathe easier for $162 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon offers the Coway Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode in White or Black for $161.99 shipped. It had been fetching at least $180 before today’s drop to one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked on Amazon. It goes for around $190 in white at Walmart while Home Depot sells it for $260 in black. A front-side LED light indicates how clean (or dirty) the air is in your home. Other features include 4-stage filtration and an automatic mode to help save energy when the air quality is otherwise good. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A less expensive and more eco-friendly way to purify the air in your home is to introduce some plants into your space. I recently added a spider plant to my bedroom and already notice a significant change in the air quality after a couple of weeks. Best of all, it’s a low maintenance plant. All it needs is plenty of indirect light daily and water every few days.

Coway Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA:

The mighty air purifier is compact by design but is equipped with cutting edge features to keep your indoor air clean. Equipped with a HEPA efficiency rating of 99. 97 percent, it uses a four-stage filtration system to effectively eliminate odors and pollutants. This mighty machine includes an air quality indicator through our particle sensing technology that will kick your air purifier into high gear when needed. And when pollution is not detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop to save energy.

