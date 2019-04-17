Keep this #1 best-selling bicycle multi-tool with you on every ride for $25 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Crankbrothers M19 Bicycle Multi-Tool for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally $33, this is about 25% off the going rate and is a match for its all-time low at Amazon. If you plan to enjoy the warmer weather and ride your bike, this is an essential tool to keep with you. Whether your chain comes off, you need to work on your brakes, there’s an issue with your spokes or anything else that you can think of, this is the tool for the job. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

Lose a few tools and pick up this 16-in-1 multi-tool for $8.50 Prime shipped. It doesn’t come with the prestigious name of Crankbrothers, but it’s a great alternative if you can live with losing a few tools.

Crankbrothers M19 Bicycle Multi-Tool features:

Bike maintenance tool comes with 19 tools for common road and trail-side repairs, all encased in lightweight aluminum hard case

Seven Hex wrenches, four spoke wrenches, Phillips and flathead, t-25 driver, universal chain tool

175 gram weight without included tool flask and 3.5-Inch length

6061-T6 aluminum frame, 6150 high tensile steel tools, and stainless steel and Polymer carrying case

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!