D-Link’s $150 COVR 802.11ac Wi-Fi System blankets your home in 2.5Gbps speeds ($40 off)

Apr. 17th 2019

Amazon is currently offering the D-Link COVR AC3900 Whole Home 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $149.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $190, that’s good for a $40 discount, comes within $6 of the all-time low and matches our previous mention. This mesh Wi-Fi system pairs a main router with a satellite extender to cover 6,000-square feet with up to 2.5Gbps network speeds. It also features seven total Gigabit Ethernet ports as well as USB input. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t want to replace your entire network, but still think it could use a boost? Consider picking up TP-Link’s N300 Wi-Fi Extender at $18 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page couponAnd for the latest and greatest in home networking, consider making the switch to Wi-Fi 6 w/ NETGEAR’s AX8 Router at a new low at $300 (25% off) + more.

If a conventional consumer Wi-Fi system just doesn’t cut it for your needs, consider making the switch to UniFi. We’ve recently detailed the benefits of Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear and how best it can help you overhaul your Wi-Fi network.

D-Link COVR Whole Home Wi-Fi System features:

Provide Wi-Fi connectivity for every computer and device in your abode with this D-Link whole home Wi-Fi router. High-powered antennas cover your house, and four separate streams are ideal for watching videos and gaming all at the same time. Parental controls on this D-Link whole home Wi-Fi-router let you set up parameters for every child in your home.

