Get deli thin slices at home w/ the Chef’sChoice 615A Electric Meat Slicer for $99 (Reg. $150+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Chef’sChoice 615A Electric Meat Slicer for $98.99 shipped. Originally $200, it regularly sells for closer to $150 or so on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. We did recently see it for $90, but that did have $6 in shipping fees for non-Prime members. Built with a 7-inch stainless steel blade and cast aluminum components, it can slice a “wide variety of foods from deli thin to 3/4-inch thick.” It ships with a 1-year limited warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Clearly you can save a bunch of money here by going manual with a meat slicing knife from $15 or so, but that’s going to take a lot more effort. The Gourmia GFS700 Professional Electric Power Food & Meat Slicer has most of the same features as the Chef’sChoice model above but it will only run you $65 shipped. Either way, swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals.

Chef’sChoice 615A Electric Meat Slicer:

Versatile, rugged slicer featuring all structural components of cast aluminum and stainless steel

Multi-purpose 7-inch stainless steel blade slices a wide variety of foods from deli thin to 3/4-inch thick slices

Easy clean design – blade, food carriage, food pusher, food deflector and thickness guide plate all remove easily for cleaning

Special button secures food carriage in lock position to limit access to blade when unit is not in use

