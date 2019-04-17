Slap Dell’s 27-inch Ultrasharp 4K Monitor on your desk for $360 (Amazon low), more from $149

- Apr. 17th 2019 2:17 pm ET

$360
0

Amazon is offering the Dell Ultrasharp 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor (U2718Q) for $359.99 shipped. That’s $89+ off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This gorgeous Dell display keeps bezels to a minimum while providing a plethora of USB 3.0 ports along the back. It’s quite thin and rests on a stand that can be adjusted in all sorts of ways. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, four USB 3.0 ports, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Head below to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

Dell Ultrasharp U2718Q 27-Inch 4K IPS Monitor features:

  • Exceptional details, ultimate efficiency — a 27” 4K screen with incredibly thin bezels — ideal for multiple monitor setup
  • Hone in on every task with a multi-monitor setup and experience a virtually seamless view thanks to ultrathin bezels
  • Dell HDR combines greater depth of colors, remarkable clarity and a high contrast range of shades to create strikingly realistic images
  • Compatibility- All Operating System. Tackle multiple tasks at once and stay organized thanks to Easy Arrange, a feature that lets you tile and view applications side by side

