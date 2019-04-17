Make a healthier choice w/ the Emerald 5.2L Air Fryer while it’s only $50 (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1804) for $54.99 shipped. This model is regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, but sells for $83+ at Amazon right now. A very similar option sells for $120 at Walmart, for comparison. Along with its adjustable temperature control (180°F to 400°F), you’ll find a removable basket, a built-in timer, and the ability to cook crispy food with little to no oil. This model carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This was one of the most affordable air fryer deals at this capacity the last time we saw it down this low, and it still is. The comparable GoWise option sells for around $65 and even this much smaller Black + Decker air fryer goes for $80. Needless to say, today’s deal is a whole lot of air fryer for $50. Our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals today including multi cookers, robots vacs, smart locks, egg cookers and much more.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer:

Decrease unhealthy oil in fried foods with this Emerald air fryer. Its seven preset programs and digital touch display make getting started on dinner simple, and its adjustable temperature controls and built-in timer let you fine-tune recipes to match your preferences. This Emerald air fryer accommodates family-sized portions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!