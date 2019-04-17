Fluance discounts Ai40 Powered Bookshelf Speakers to $170 (Save $30) + more audio gear

Fluance Audio via Amazon is currently offering its Ai40 Powered Two-Way 5-inch 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers in three different styles for $169.96 shipped. Normally selling for $200, that saves you $30 and returns the price to the Amazon all-time low. Backed with Bluetooth connectivity, these speakers feature a stylish design as well as one-inch silk dome tweeters and five-inch high performance-woven drivers. The internal audio array stacks up to room-filling sound thanks to a 70W Class D amplifier. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

To pair with the speakers, Fluance is also discounting two of its hi-fi vinyl turntables starting at $169.96 for the RT80 Record Player. That’s 15% off the going rate and a match of the Amazon low. Step up to the RT81 model at new all-time low of $209.96 and save $40.

Fluance Ai40 Powered Bookshelf Speakers feature:

Enjoy the elegance of a jazz performance or experience the raw power of a live rock concert, the Ai40 envelops you in detailed, crisp, and natural sound no matter what the genre. Designed with superior performing components, these speakers include an integrated class D amplifier that delivers a robust, powerful sound. The silk soft-dome tweeters produce natural highs, while the woven, glass fiber drivers round out the performance with detailed mids and deep bass, recreating the vocals of every song as if your favorite singer was performing in your home.

