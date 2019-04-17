Gourmia’s 8-quart Multi Cooker w/ a measuring cup & more for $50 (Today only, Reg. $80+)

- Apr. 17th 2019 2:49 pm ET

0

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Gourmia 8-quart Multi Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s as much as $50 off the regular price tag, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. It starts at $80 at Amazon, for comparison. This model features 13 cooking modes, 24-hour delay/auto timer, a steam rack, measuring cup and a safety lid-lock. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

The best-selling Instant Pot Duo Mini Multi Cooker is still down at $60 shipped (25% off) on Amazon. While it might be a more popular brand name, it is also a much smaller capacity. But either way, you’ll be hard pressed to find another highly-rated multi cooker with an 8-quart capacity at $50. Even the Gourmia GPC400 4-quart Digital Multi-Mode SmartPot Pressure Cooker goes for $50 over at Amazon.

Gourmia 8-Quart Multi Cooker:

Prepare favorite foods quickly and efficiently with this Gourmia pressure cooker. Its 13 cooking modes let you create a variety of dishes, and the auto-locking lid protects against burns and spills. The 24-hour delay and auto timer of this Gourmia pressure cooker let you program meals to start cooking at a specified time.

Gourmia

