These Insignia Mini Fridges are up to $100 off: wine $200, cans $180

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler for $179.99 shipped. We also spotted the Insignia 29-Bottle Wine Cooler for $199.99 shipped. Both the wine and can options are matched via Best Buy direct. That’s as much as $100 off the going rate in both cases and the lowest price we can find on these Best Buy exclusives. Both models feature a stainless steel build, touch sensitive temperature control and automatic defrosting. Not to mention, each has solid 4+ star ratings. More details below.

If the capacities here are a little bit overkill for you and you need something a little bit more compact for the kitchen, there are other options for less. This Ivation 12-Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler goes for $140 shipped. It might not carry as many bottles but it won’t reach all that deep into your pocket and takes up less space in your home.

Insignia 29-Bottle Wine Cooler:

Preserve your collection with this Insignia 29-bottle wine cooler. The touch controls make it easy to set the temperature, within a range of 41 to 65 degrees F that best preserves your wine’s flavor. This Insignia 29-bottle wine cooler makes efficient use of space with its adjustable legs, reversible door, and five removable shelves.

