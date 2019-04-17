The Iron Marines real-time strategy game for iOS now matching the all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)

From the creators of the Kingdom Rush franchise, Iron Marines is a real-time, dynamic strategy game set on “amazing and unknown planets.” The regularly $5 game is now on sale for just $2.99. Much like our deal from last night on Kingdom Rush Vengeance, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. There are 21 campaign missions, 17 special operations, boss battles, 14 heroes with unique abilities and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 20,000 gamers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, we also have the fantastic Kingdom Rush Vengeance matching the all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5). But make sure you go secure yourself some discounted iTunes credit before you hit up the rest of today’s iOS price drops in this morning’s roundup.

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

Iron Marines :

From the creators of the award winner Kingdom Rush trilogy comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. A real-time, dynamic and deep strategy game that will transport you to amazing and unknown planets. Immersive, engaging gameplay, ridiculously appealing art, and a touch of silly humor. Brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens await your command to face the greatest challenges.

