Joe’s New Balance is offering its favorites on sale from $29 shipped, for two days only

Joe’s New Balance is offering its Favorites on Sale with an extra $10 off already-reduced shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Even better, all of these styles receive free delivery, which is usually reserved for orders of $99 or more. Kick up your workouts with the men’s FuelCore Coast v4 Hoodie Shoes. This style features a sock-like fit for added comfort and its slip-on design makes getting ready a breeze. It also features lightweight, flexible material to let your foot move freely. Originally, these shoes were priced at $65; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $29. They’re also available in a similar women’s option for just $29. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

