This Kwikset Touchscreen Deadbolt is sleek, modern, and minimalistic: $74 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt (99530-001) for $74 shipped. Typically fetching $115 or more at retailers like Wayfair, today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve tracked. I gave up my key well over a year ago and have never looked back. With such a sophisticated look at this low a cost, now is the perfect time to stop carrying a key. This touchscreen door lock features 16 customizable user codes, allowing you to give everyone in the family their own, easy-to-remember code. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Not ready to give up your key? This $60 Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt allows you to get in with either a passcode or a traditional key. Once equipped, your door will automatically lock itself and can be customized to arm after 10-99 seconds of inactivity.

Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Modern Design – Sleek, low-profile design with a glass-like surface

Keyless Convenience – Enter your home with user codes instead of having to carry keys

User Codes – Up to 16 customizable user codes and master code option for increased security

SecureScreen – Patented technology to help prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen

9V Backup Power – Use a 9V battery as backup power in case the batteries run out

