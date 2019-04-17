This Kwikset Touchscreen Deadbolt is sleek, modern, and minimalistic: $74 (All-time low)

- Apr. 17th 2019 1:53 pm ET

$74
0

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt (99530-001) for $74 shipped. Typically fetching $115 or more at retailers like Wayfair, today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve tracked. I gave up my key well over a year ago and have never looked back. With such a sophisticated look at this low a cost, now is the perfect time to stop carrying a key. This touchscreen door lock features 16 customizable user codes, allowing you to give everyone in the family their own, easy-to-remember code. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Not ready to give up your key? This $60 Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt allows you to get in with either a passcode or a traditional key. Once equipped, your door will automatically lock itself and can be customized to arm after 10-99 seconds of inactivity.

Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

  • Modern Design – Sleek, low-profile design with a glass-like surface
  • Keyless Convenience – Enter your home with user codes instead of having to carry keys
  • User Codes – Up to 16 customizable user codes and master code option for increased security
  • SecureScreen – Patented technology to help prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen
  • 9V Backup Power – Use a 9V battery as backup power in case the batteries run out

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$74

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Kwikset

About the Author