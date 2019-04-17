Score a FREE $10 GC with LEGO orders of $50 or more at Target + deals from $16

Target is currently offering a free $10 gift card with all LEGO orders over $50. This promotion is a great way to save even more on LEGO’s new 20th Anniversary Star Wars kits, the Avengers: Endgame builds and more. One standout is the Marvel Avengers Ultimate Quinjet at $64, which effectively comes down to $54 considering the Target credit. Normally selling for $80, that’s the best price we’ve seen yet. This 838-piece set includes six minifigures and recreates the Avengers’ vehicle of choice from Endgame. Shop all of Target’s LEGO kits here or head below for other deals.

Plus, don’t forget that right now you can save up to 50% off a selection of LEGO sets from $5 + City, Star Wars, more from $16.

other notable LEGO deals:

Avengers Ultimate Quinjet features:

Let youngsters role-play as legendary superheroes with this LEGO Marvel Avengers Ultimate Quinjet building set. Fun to build solo or with friends, the Quinjet has loads of cool features including an opening minifigure cockpit, adjustable wings and spinning rotors. It also packs some serious firepower with its 2 stud shooters, plus a fold-out 6-stud rapid shooter and a removable, stud-shooting trike in the rear compartment. This 838-piece playset has 6 minifigures-including Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket and Thor, all with new-for-March-2019 Avengers team suit decoration.

