Strap on Michael Kors’ Slim Runaway Watch for a sleek and sophisticated look: $99 (Reg. up to $195)

Amazon is offering the Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Black Watch (MK8507) for $98.78 shipped. Also available at Jet. That’s up to $96 off the going rate found at retailers like Macy’s and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’ve fully bought into Apple Watch or another wearable, it’s always good to have a stylish backup for fancy occasions. The Michael Kors Runaway is a beautiful watch with a gorgeous, dark gray style. It is water resistant up to 50 meters, ensuring protection from spills and recreational swimming. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for a watch with a leather band? Have a look at the Timex Expedition Scout for $31. It’s got a genuine 20mm leather strap that pairs nicely with the timeless watch face design. Like the option above, this one is also water resistant up to 50 meters.

Michael Kors Slim Runway Black Watch features:

2 Year International Warranty

Slim Runway Black IP Three-Hand Watch

Japanese-quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 44mm

Water resistant to 50m (165ft: in general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

