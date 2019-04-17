Increase your recording quality w/ MXL’s Midnight Condenser Mic: $60 (Today only, Reg. $90)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL Midnight 990 Condenser Microphone for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $90, this model is currently on sale for $69 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. While we did see the champagne colorway go for $55 over the holidays last year, today’s deal is matching our best price otherwise. MXL mics are some of the most affordable XLR options out there with an FET preamp and 30Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. This mic is great for podcasting, voiceovers or even instrument recordings. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Pick up some AmazonBasics XLR cables with your savings from under $7 Prime shipped. We also have MXL’s 3000 Microphone Bundle with a shock mount, cable & pop filter at $100 off. However if a USB microphone is what you’re after, take a look at the AmazonBasics Desktop Mini Condenser Mic for $36.

MXL Midnight 990 Condenser Microphone:

The MXL 990 remains one of the industry’s most ground-breaking microphone: its a high-quality condenser microphone for working musicians. The MXL 990 has a FET preamp and a large diaphragm for truly professional sound quality in both digital and analog recordings. This condenser microphone continues to astound artists with its silky, high-end and tight, solid low and midrange reproduction.

