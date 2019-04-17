Embrace Plex with Netgear’s Dual Core 4-Bay NAS for $350 shipped (2019 low)

Amazon is offering the Netgear ReadyNAS 4-Bay NAS (RN424) for $349.99 shipped. That’s $50+ off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is the price we’ve seen in 2019. Whether you’re looking to run a Plex server or for a way to keep your photo collection safe and sound, this NAS will get you there. With support for AWS, Google Drive, and more, you’ll be able to easily keep local and cloud backups of your data. Connectivity includes USB 3.0, Ethernet, eSATA, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Unless you’ve got a few drives sitting around, you should probably put some of today’s savings to work and grab an HDD or two for your new NAS. The $124 WD Red 4TB Hard Drive is made with NAS devices in mind and supports a 180TB/year workload rate, giving you enough headroom to move 500GB/day.

Netgear ReadyNAS 4-Bay NAS (RN424) features:

HIGH-PERFORMANCE – Get 2x faster business application processing with the latest 64-bit technology

STORAGE FROM THE NETWORK EXPERT- Professional grade NAS, designed in-house by the market leader in SMB networking

YOUR BEST BACKUP PLAN – Protect your data against ransomware with the most effective on-premises data backup solution

BUSINESS COLLABORATION – Collaborate better with more simultaneous users – easy & secure access to your data from anywhere

CLOUD BACKUP – to Amazon AWS, Google Drive, Dropbox or fast block-level replication to another ReadyNAS

