Save the princess from the dreaded Dark Lord in Dokuro for iOS: $1 (Reg. $2)

In Dokuro you play as a nameless skeleton who must transform into hero form in order to free the princess from the dreaded Dark Lord. The regularly $2 puzzle action game is now on sale for $1 for the first time since September of last year. This fairytale-turned-mobile iOS game carries a 4+ star rating and was updated to hide the ad banners by default. It also contains no pay walls or IAPs to ruin the experience. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We have seen some amazing iOS price drops this week so far including the stellar Kingdom Rush Vengeance matching the all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5) and this morning’s deal on Iron Marines at just $3 (Reg. $5). You’ll find the rest of today’s price drops right here.

iOS Universal: Dokuro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civilization V, Notes Writer Pro, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II for Switch $30, Devil May Cry 5 $50, more

Dokuro :

You are a nameless skeleton in the Dark Lord’s army. After a chance encounter with the Princess, who was abducted to become the dreaded Dark Lord’s wife, you found yourself setting her free. Guide the Princess from the shadows in Skeleton Form, switching to Hero Form when it’s time to mount a gallant offense! Can you spring the Princess from the castle?

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!