Preorder the Princess Mononoke Collector’s Edition Blu-ray for $37 (Reg. $50) + more anime from $20

Amazon offers preorders of the Princess Mononoke Collector’s Edition on Blu-ray for $36.71 shipped. Regularly $50, that’s over 25% off and the best price we’ve tracked for this upcoming release, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of this acclaimed anime film. In addition to the movie itself, this Collector’s Edition will also include hours of special features, a 40-page book with essays and artwork, plus a CD of the Princess Mononoke soundtrack. Previous versions have scored 4.7/5 stars from Amazon shoppers; it’s also certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% rating. This is expected to ship on May 14th. Head below for more anime Blu-rays on sale at Amazon.

More anime Blu-rays on sale:

Don’t own a Blu-ray player? Don’t forget that Microsoft Store has anime films you can download in HD for $5. Choose from DBZ: Resurrection ‘F’, Your Name., and much more.

Princess Mononoke Collector’s Edition Blu-ray:

This limited-edition set comes housed in an elegant hard slipcase and includes a new 40-page book with stunning art and essays. Featured in a deluxe disc portfolio is a Blu-ray of the film paired with hours of special features, and the film’s soundtrack made available on CD for the first time in North America. The set’s 40-page book features new essays by film critic Glenn Kenny (The New York Times, RogerEbert.com) alongside amazing imagery and statements from director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki, and Miyazaki’s poems about the characters.

