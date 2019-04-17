Razer’s spill-proof BlackWidow Ultimate Keyboard gets $60 discount down to $50 shipped

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $110, today’s offer saves you $60, beats our previous mention by $5 and is the best we’ve seen. Rocking programmable individually-backlit Razer Green keys, Cherry MX Blue switches, plus IP54 dust and water-resistance, this keyboard is well-deserving of its Ultimate branding. Razer’s BlackWidow also features USB passthrough, giving you an additional port for wired headsets and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 560 customers.

If you’re looking to a new mouse to reside on your battle station alongside the BlackWidow Keyboard, use your savings to grab the Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse. It has the same RGB-packed Razer styling, and features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor to elevate your game.

Plus, we’re still tracking a notable deal on CORSAIR’s K63 Keyboard and Lapboard at $130 shipped (Save $30).

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Keyboard features:

Up your gaming performance with the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 gaming keyboard. Designed with ultra-responsive mechanical keys for maximum efficiency and durability, this keyboard helps you get the best out of any game. A variety of lighting effects across the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 gaming keyboard help to enhance your enjoyment whether you play RPGs, online shooters or simulators.

