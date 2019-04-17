Zip around this summer on Razor’s highly-rated A5 Lux Scooter for $54 (Reg. $80)

Target is offering the Razor A5 Lux Scooter for $54 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. Normally $80 at Amazon, this is just $5 above our Black Friday 2018 week mention and is the best available. With larger 200mm wheels, the A5 Lux is built for larger riders who still enjoy scooters (like myself). It folds down easily, making it super simple to transport from park to park as you enjoy the upcoming great weather. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, we still have the Razor A Kick Scooter for $23 Prime shipped. And regardless which scooter you pick up, be sure to stay safe and grab Amazon’s #1 best-selling Youth Multi-Sport Helmet for just $15 Prime shipped.

Razor A5 Lux Scooter features:

Aircraft-grade aluminum t-tube

Deck that comfortably supports riders up to 220 lbs

Extra-large urethane wheels

Easy to fold and carry

Built for larger riders

