Roborock’s S5 Robotic Vacuum sweeps and mops, is on sale for $416 shipped (Reg. $570)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop for $416.09 shipped when applying code roborock at checkout. Typically selling for $570 these days, that’s good for a 27% discount, comes with $0.50 of our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen. With a laser-guided mapping system, the Roborock S5 also leaves the gate with Alexa-integration and the ability to work with your smart home. Not only can it sweep, but also mop, which pairs well with a 150-minute runtime. Over 300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Roborock’s S5 enters the robotic vacuum market with a competitive price tag alongside compelling specs. But if you don’t need the laser navigation, then consider ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 App-enabled Robot Vacuum at $325.

Rororock S5 Robotic Vacuum features:

Rororock S5 seamlessly navigates room to room to clean without omission of your home, recharges and resumes until the clean is done. 2000Pa strong suction which you need most, supplemented with botanical biomimetic mopping system, clear out your home thoroughly. You can press clean or schedule & monitor Roborock S5 with the Mi Home App as you wish.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!