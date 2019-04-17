Samsonite’s Kombi 4 Square Backpack falls to new Amazon low at $52.50 (Reg. $100), more from $15

Amazon offers the Samsonite Kombi 4 Square MacBook Backpack for $52.50 shipped. You’ll also find it at Samsonite for the same price. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a 47% discount, is $10 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Most notably, the Kombi 4 includes a padded compartment that has room for an up to 13-inch MacBook. Samsonite’s bag is comprised of of a rugged ballistic nylon and also sports leather detailing, added back and shoulder straps and more. Plus, you’ll find plenty of storage space inside, as well as multiple zippered quick-stash pockets. Rated 4.9/5 stars, much like the rest of Samsonite’s MacBook bags. Head below for more.

B&H is also getting in on the savings today, offering the Incase Compass Messenger Bag for $14.95 shipped, today only. Usually fetching $35 or so, that takes $20 off and drops the price to one of the best we’ve seen. For comparison, it still sells for $70 at Adorama. Incase messenger bags are highly-rated overall at Amazon.

For a more affordable Samsonite bag, consider picking up the Tectonic 2 Large Backpack at $42.50 shipped. That’s about 20% less than the Kombi 4, though you’re trading the more high-end build quality and stylish design for something a bit more typical.

Samsonite Kombi 4 Square Backpack features:

Designed to fit a more casual lifestyle. Think of it as your go-to business accessory. And of course, it provides thoughtful organization for all your tech gadgets. Made of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details. Padded laptop compartment fits up to 13.3″ laptop. Dedicated tablet pocket is tricot-lined for extra protection. SmartSleeve™ slides over upright handles for easy mobility.

