Sorel refreshes your boots with up to 50% off select styles from $26 for men & women

For a limited time only, Sorel is offering up to 50% off select boots for men and women. Prices are as marked. Receive complimentary shipping if you’re a rewards member (free to join). The most notable deal from this sale is the women’s Joan of Arctic Winter Boots for $114. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $190. I personally own these boots and they’re not only stylish but also very comfortable. They’re also functional with a water-resistant exterior and come in four color options. However, if you’re not a fan of the fur top the Tivoli III Waterproof Boots are a great option and priced at $78.
Our top picks for men include:
- Madison Moc Toe Waterproof Boots $108 (Orig. $180)
- Ankeny Mid Waterproof Boots $90 (Orig. $140)
- Madson Hiker Waterproof Boots $114 (Orig. $190)
- Intepid Explorer XT $150 (Orig. $250)
- 9MM Thermoplus Boot Liner with Snow Cuff $26 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Joan of Arctic Winter Boots $114 (Orig. $190)
- Tivoli III Waterproof Boots $78 (Orig. $130)
- Emelie Mid Chelsea Boot $113 (Orig. $150)
- Joan of Arctic Wedge Boots $156 (Orig. $240)
- Caribou Boots $100 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
