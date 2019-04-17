Sorel refreshes your boots with up to 50% off select styles from $26 for men & women

- Apr. 17th 2019 4:40 pm ET

from $26
0

For a limited time only, Sorel is offering up to 50% off select boots for men and women. Prices are as marked. Receive complimentary shipping if you’re a rewards member (free to join). The most notable deal from this sale is the women’s Joan of Arctic Winter Boots for $114. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $190. I personally own these boots and they’re not only stylish but also very comfortable. They’re also functional with a water-resistant exterior and come in four color options. However, if you’re not a fan of the fur top the Tivoli III Waterproof Boots are a great option and priced at $78.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $26

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Sorel

Sorel

About the Author