Stay cool this summer w/ Intex’s inflatable water slide for $59.50 shipped (Reg. $85+)

VM Innovations via eBay Daily Deals offers the Intex Kool Splash Inflatable Play Center Swimming Pool Water Slide for $59.69 shipped. Normally, Academy Sports charges $90 and Walmart has it listed for around $85. This is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Summer’s just around the corner, and if you have an in-ground pool, this inflatable slide will be a hit. With the built-in sprayers up top, this slide will always be slick and ready for fun. Ratings are thin here, but Intex is a well-trusted company at Amazon.

Intex Kool Splash Slide features:

For some “kool” fun take the plunge down this Intex Water Slide. Make a big splash this year! This Intex Water Slide is made of super strong 20 gauge vinyl material for durability and safety. It is fun for family and friends, take a cool slide into your pool and enjoy your summer! The slide is great for most any in ground pool and any above ground pool with a sufficient pool height deck.

