Thrustmaster’s RS GT Racing Wheel favors metal over plastic: $287 (Reg. up to $400)

- Apr. 17th 2019 1:34 pm ET

$287
0

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Racing Wheel for PlayStation 4 & PC for $286.89 shipped. That’s up to $113 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is the lowest price Amazon has offered it since late 2017. If you’ve ever played racing games with a steering wheel and pedals, you know that going back to a controller is a joke. There’s something about being able to feel pedals for the gas, brake, and clutch that takes a virtual driving experience to the next level. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

If you’re willing to give up the metal exterior of the Thrustmaster above, Logitech’s G29 Racing Wheel is $214. Outside of that, you’ll get a fairly similar experience that works on PlayStation 3, 4, and PC. Rated an average of 4.1/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon shoppers.

Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Racing Wheel features:

  • High-end racing simulator featuring 1080 Degree Force Feedback racing wheel industrial-class brushless motor Super smooth and seamless Force Feedback effect ultra-responsive
  • Detachable RACING GT STYLE wheel: 11” / 28 cm diameter racing wheel featuring a brushed metal central spokes. Reinforced rubber texture on the wheel’s entire circumference.
  • GT EDITION PEDAL SET: 3 adjustable metal pedals included: Metal pedals, Accelerator and clutch pedals adjustable (height and spacing).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$287

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals Thrustmaster

About the Author