Thrustmaster’s RS GT Racing Wheel favors metal over plastic: $287 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Racing Wheel for PlayStation 4 & PC for $286.89 shipped. That’s up to $113 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is the lowest price Amazon has offered it since late 2017. If you’ve ever played racing games with a steering wheel and pedals, you know that going back to a controller is a joke. There’s something about being able to feel pedals for the gas, brake, and clutch that takes a virtual driving experience to the next level. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

If you’re willing to give up the metal exterior of the Thrustmaster above, Logitech’s G29 Racing Wheel is $214. Outside of that, you’ll get a fairly similar experience that works on PlayStation 3, 4, and PC. Rated an average of 4.1/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon shoppers.

Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Racing Wheel features:

High-end racing simulator featuring 1080 Degree Force Feedback racing wheel industrial-class brushless motor Super smooth and seamless Force Feedback effect ultra-responsive

Detachable RACING GT STYLE wheel: 11” / 28 cm diameter racing wheel featuring a brushed metal central spokes. Reinforced rubber texture on the wheel’s entire circumference.

GT EDITION PEDAL SET: 3 adjustable metal pedals included: Metal pedals, Accelerator and clutch pedals adjustable (height and spacing).

