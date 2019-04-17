Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II for Switch $30, Devil May Cry 5 $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for Nintendo Switch at $29.99 shipped. This one still sells for $60 at Best Buy and on the eShop. It goes for closer to $49 or more at Amazon. This is one of the best prices we have tracked on Nintendo Switch. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Devil May Cry 5, Rayman Legends Switch, Kingdom Hearts III, Mega Man 11 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- COD Black Ops III Zombie $13 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Also matched on PS4
- Mario + Rabbids $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Rayman Legends Definitive $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Fire Emblem Warriors $30 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $40 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $40 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Rocket League $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Resident Evil 7 $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Rayman Legends $5 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- God of War on PS4 $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Or $24 on PSN
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
