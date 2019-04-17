Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II for Switch $30, Devil May Cry 5 $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for Nintendo Switch at $29.99 shipped. This one still sells for $60 at Best Buy and on the eShop. It goes for closer to $49 or more at Amazon. This is one of the best prices we have tracked on Nintendo Switch. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Devil May Cry 5, Rayman Legends Switch, Kingdom Hearts III, Mega Man 11 and many more.

