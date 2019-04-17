Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civilization V, Notes Writer Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Iron Marines, Dokuro, Notes Writer Pro- Sync & Share, Civilization V and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Open Bar!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro- Sync & Share: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dokuro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Civilization V: $7 (Reg. $30)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pixel Boat Rush: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brewer’s Friend: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Soap Dodgem Challenging Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DrinkControl – Alcohol Tracker: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Pixomatic photo editor: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Mystery Tales: Her Own Eyes HD – A Hidden Object Mystery (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

