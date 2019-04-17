Support up to 2,200 pounds w/ WORX’s portable clamping jawhorse: $65.50 (Reg. $100)

WORX’s official eBay storefront is offering its Portable Clamping Jawhorse Work Support Station (WX060.2) for $65.60 shipped when you use the code JOE4WORX at checkout. Normally $100, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever run into the issue of not having enough hands for a job, this is a lifesaver. You’ll be able to support longer sheets of wood, drywall, and more with this Jawhorse. Ratings are thin but positive here, and Worx is well-reviewed on Amazon.

If you don’t mind something a little more wobbly that can’t quite support the same amount of weight (which sometimes isn’t a problem), then AmazonBasics’ Folding Sawhorses is perfect for your job site at $31 shipped.

WORX Portable Clamping Jawhorse features:

Multi-purpose, heavy duty workstation with powerful clamping up to 1,000kg (2200lbs)

Flexible clamping capacity holding 1mm to 880 mm (34.6 in)

Hands free locking – no assistance needed with foot operation clamping

