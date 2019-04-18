This 1080p security camera offers pan & tilt, Alexa-compatibility, more for $24 Prime shipped

Security ANNKE Technology (99% positive lifetime feedback)via Amazon offers its Wi-Fi-enabled 1080p Pan/Tilt Security Camera for $24.19 Prime shipped when you use the code FAYW93RA at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $45 or so and a similar Wyze Cam Pan is $38. With support for Amazon Alexa, you can ask your smart devices to show you the baby’s room or kitchen and see what’s going on with just your voice. Plus, you can use a microSD card to record video locally instead of relying on an online service. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t have an Amazon Alexa-enabled device yet, you can pick up the Fire TV Stick for $30 shipped. It not only can display the camera’s feed, but also supports streaming Netflix, Spotify, Prime Video, and more.

Though the camera keeps an eye on your belongings, if you’re out-and-about keep them protected in this SAFEGO Portable Safe for $30.

ANNKE Wi-Fi 1080p Camera features:

ANNKE home security camera pans and tilts to cover every inch of your entire house and stream crystal clear videos to your smartphone, tablet and PC. Thanks to the infrared LEDs, night vision is also outstanding even in the pitch dark.

