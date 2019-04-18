Save on refurbished Arlo Pro 2 cameras and bundles from $140 Prime shipped at Woot

- Apr. 18th 2019 8:24 am ET

From $140
0

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Arlo Pro 2 Security Cameras in certified refurbished condition starting at $139.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, delivery will run you $6. One standout is a two-camera starter bundle at $329.99. That’s $70 off the usual price tag, is the lowest price we’ve seen in months and $2 less than our previous mention. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Shop the rest of the deals right here, all of which include 90-day warranties.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more.

Arlo Pro 2 Security Cameras feature:

  • 1080p HD
  • Wire-Free or Plugged In
  • Weather-Resistant
  • 2-Way Audio
  • Night Vision
  • Free Cloud Recordings
  • Local Backup Storage
  • Works with Amazon Alexa

