Record travels in 4K w/ Aukey’s UHD Dash Cam: $69 shipped (Reg. $90)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 4K Dash Cam (DR02) for $69.29 shipped when coupon code QSV8KHV8 has been applied during checkout. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. In addition to 4K recording capabilities, footage from this dash cam will be HDR-ready. Whether you live in the brittle north or hot south, this dash cam is built to handle extreme temps. Double-sided 3M tape is included in the box, ensuring that you’ll be able to mount your new dash cam with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Unless you have a microSD card lying around, you should probably grab Samsung’s 128GB offering. Class 10 performance means that this card was made with 4K recording in mind. It’s able to process data at up to 100MB/s, providing plenty of headroom to get the job done.

AUKEY 4K Dash Cam (DR02) features:

Clear Video Capture: The backs you up in any road incident. An advanced image sensor and super-wide field of view capture everything in ultra-sharp 4K(2880 x 2160 @24fps) video with HDR. Also captures stills and optional in-car audio

Emergency Recording & Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage.

