Put your best brows forward with this 6-piece kit from Benefit for $29.50 (Reg. $59)

Macy’s offers the Benefit Cosmetics 6-Piece Limited Edition Magical Brow Stars Set in Shade 3 (Medium Brown) for $29.50. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees; orders over $49 qualify for free delivery. It goes for the retail price of $59 at other department stores like Bloomingdale’s and Belk. This set includes everything required to make your brows look good. You’ll receive five full-sized items plus an angled brush. Reviews are light, but Benefit is generally rated well overall.

If you need to take care of a few stray brow hairs, look to the Tweezerman Stainless Steel Mini Slant Tweezers from $11 Prime shipped. Choose from four finishes. They’re rated 4.3/5 stars.

Meanwhile, are you into Korean beauty? If so, know which Amazon third-party sellers to buy from in order to avoid counterfeits.

Benefit Cosmetics Magical Brow Stars Set includes:

Full Size Gimme Brow+ Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel

Full Size Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra-Fine Shape & Define Pencil

Full Size Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill Pencil

Full Size Ka-BROW! Cream-Gel Brow Color With Brush

Full Size Foolproof Brow Powder For Natural-Looking Fullness

Angled Brow Brush & Spoolie

