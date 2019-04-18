Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brave Guardians TD, Bridge Construction, SteamWorld Heist, more

- Apr. 18th 2019 9:50 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Bridge Construction, Brave Guardians TD, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Bridge Construction: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brave Guardians TD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Shoot The Balls: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Balls Go: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Marker Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote R Play PS4 PlayMira: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Instanbul Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Open Bar!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro- Sync & Share: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dokuro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Civilization V: $7 (Reg. $30)

