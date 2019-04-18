Amazon has enameled cast iron cookware on sale for 25% off, prices start at $22.50 (Today only)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Supply Shop (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon takes 25% off a selection of Bruntmor Enameled Cast Iron Cookware. Free shipping applies for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the 5-quart 2-in-1 Double Dutch Oven at $44.21. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. This Dutch oven is pre-seasoned and comes with a lid that can double as a skillet. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.
More top picks from this sale:
- 12-inch Frying Pan w/ Pour Spouts: $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- 6.5-quart Dutch Oven: $41 (Reg. $55)
- 21-piece Cookware Set: $230 (Reg. $340)
- …and even more deals…
Bruntmor 5-quart 2-in-1 Dutch Oven:
- 5-quart pre-seasoned heavy duty cast iron dutch oven and casserole with a lid that doubles down as a skillet
- Sturdy, integrated side handles on base and lid for secure transport and handling
- Included domed iron cover adds versatility and space for roasts
