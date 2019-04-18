Amazon has enameled cast iron cookware on sale for 25% off, prices start at $22.50 (Today only)

- Apr. 18th 2019 9:03 am ET

0

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Supply Shop (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon takes 25% off a selection of Bruntmor Enameled Cast Iron Cookware. Free shipping applies for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the 5-quart 2-in-1 Double Dutch Oven at $44.21. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. This Dutch oven is pre-seasoned and comes with a lid that can double as a skillet. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.

More top picks from this sale:

Bruntmor 5-quart 2-in-1 Dutch Oven:

  • 5-quart pre-seasoned heavy duty cast iron dutch oven and casserole with a lid that doubles down as a skillet
  • Sturdy, integrated side handles on base and lid for secure transport and handling
  • Included domed iron cover adds versatility and space for roasts

