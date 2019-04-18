Contigo’s Vacuum-Insulated Shake & Go Bottle returns to Amazon low at $6 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Shake & Go Fit Stainless Steel 24-ounce Shaker Bottle for $5.75 Prime shipped. That’s good for a nearly 60% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Comprised of stainless steel, this shaker bottle features Contigo’s THERMALOCK technology to keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours. There’s also a screw-top leak-proof lid for mess-free shaking and mixing on-the-go. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

If you’re looking to bring the same stainless steel design to your coffee mug, consider picking up Contigo’s AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug.

Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Shake & Go features:

In addition to the leak-proof lid and cap that ensure mess-free mixing of your favorite protein shake on the go, this stainless steel shaker bottle boasts double-walled vacuum insulation to maintain cold temperatures up to 12 hours. So, when you’re ready to consume your post-workout drink, you can now enjoy it at its optimal temperature and consistency. Double walls also prevent condensation on the outside of the shaker bottle so it’s never slippery, even on a hot day.

