Express refreshes your wardrobe with 40% off sitewide and deals on new arrivals from $30

For a limited time only, Express is offering 40% off sitewide, including new arrivals and sale items. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Skinny Medium Stretch Jeans are on sale for $53, which is down from their original rate of $88. These jeans will be a staple in your wardrobe to dress up or down and their dark wash is flattering. You can also easily roll the hem of the jeans to show off your shoes for a modern look. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to go to our fashion guide for more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!