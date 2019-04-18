Express refreshes your wardrobe with 40% off sitewide and deals on new arrivals from $30

For a limited time only, Express is offering 40% off sitewide, including new arrivals and sale items. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Skinny Medium Stretch Jeans are on sale for $53, which is down from their original rate of $88. These jeans will be a staple in your wardrobe to dress up or down and their dark wash is flattering. You can also easily roll the hem of the jeans to show off your shoes for a modern look. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to go to our fashion guide for more sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mesh Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $50)
- Relaxed Dark Wash Stretch Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- Classic 10-inch Stretch Shorts $36 (Orig. $60)
- Skinny Medium Wash Tough Stretch Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Classic Dot Print Short Sleeve Shirt $36 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- V-Neck Sash Tie Waist Jumpsuit $53 (Orig. $88)
- Super High Waisted Sash Tie Shorts $30 (Orig. $50)
- Twist Front Sheath Dress $42 (Orig. $70)
- White Denim Easy Trucker Jacket $53 (Orig. $88)
- Eco-Friendly Super Skinny Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!