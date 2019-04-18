Add the popular Goat Simulator or the sequel PAYDAY to your iOS device for $3/ea. (Reg. $6)

Today we’re seeing discounts on the popular Goat Simulator series for iOS, headlined by the original at $2.99. You can also pick up the sequel Goat Simulator PAYDAY for $2.99. Both titles typically sell for $6. Go on a journey with the most annoying farm animal out there. Goat Simulator is the “latest in goat simulation technology, bringing next-gen goat simulation to you.” Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 40,000 iOS users.

Goat Simulator:

Goat Simulator is the latest in goat simulation technology, bringing next-gen goat simulation to YOU. You no longer have to fantasize about being a goat, your mobile dreams have finally come true! Gameplay-wise, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. more! When it comes to goats, not even the sky is the limit, as you can probably just bug through it and crash the game.

