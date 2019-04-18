HORI’s officially-licensed Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Tough Pouch is down to $16 (All-time low, 20% off)

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Tough Pouch for $15.72 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for an over 20% discount and drops the price to a new all-time low by a few cents. This officially-licensed pouch allows you to take your Switch on-the-go without fear of scratching the screen. It has internal storage for game cartridges as well as a nifty two-tone red design complete with Poke Ball emblem. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want a slightly more affordable option and don’t mind giving up the official licensing? Then check out the AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch at only $14 at Amazon. And for more ways to deck out your gaming kit, have a look at our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20.

HORI Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Tough Pouch features:

The journey to become the Pokemon Master continues with the Pokeball Tough Pouch by HORI. Featuring a new slimmer design and durable outer. Soft inner lining protects your Switch from scratches and wear, and includes pockets to store your favorite Nintendo Switch game cards for gaming on the go! Officially Licensed by Nintendo

